Youth Service Trip to Aventura Amazonia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Members of the Youth Service have enjoyed an outing to a high ropes park in Spain.

The group of approximately 40 young people was made up of members of all four youth clubs with ages ranging between 10 and 18.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The young people had a fun morning on the different assault courses and zip lines, with some eager to try out the more adventurous course, whilst others had to overcome their fear of heights.

“The group then had the opportunity to visit a shopping mall where they had lunch and got a chance to have a wander and shop around before returning home. The group behaved marvellously throughout and enjoyed the experience.”

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit Principal Youth Officer on M.Zammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 78637.