Youth Darts squad off to Turkey

The Gibraltar Youth National Darts squad left yesterday for Ankara, Turkey where they will be participating in the 2018 European Youth Cup.

Steven Linares, Minister for Sport has wished the team well whilst simultaneously highlighting the excellent work of the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) Youth Academy.

Steven Linares said: “The Youth section of the GDA is going from strength to strength not by accident but by design. The team led by Alex Nuñez has proven that hard work and organisation produces results and this is clearly evident in the ever-improving results achieved away from Gibraltar. In addition, some of those participating in Turkey have actually been crowned league champions with their respective league team this past season. A great achievement for those so young”

“I wish them well and I am certain that they will represent Gibraltar admirably.”

Fourteen countries will take part in the event which runs from 12th to 15th July.