On the 4th March 2019 Her Worship the Mayor, in collaboration with Women in Business, will invite young people to participate in a dynamic and innovative workshop experience.

The aim of the event is to create a space for young members of our community to freely discuss their views, hopes and aspirations for the future. Discussions will be facilitated by inspirational individuals from the local community who have already experienced interesting journeys that may serve to inspire our young people in their own personal journeys into their future life. The participants will work together with the workshop facilitators and each other through dialogue and discussion to create a list of proposals and pledges which will be developed from the workshops to help promote diversity and positive change in our community.

The workshops are open to all students from school years 10 to 13 (GCSE and A level students), irrespective of gender and currently in secondary, further or higher education.

The event will take place from 5pm until 7:30pm at the Gibraltar Garrison Library as part of the International Women’s Day 2019 Campaign Theme ‘Balance for Better’. ‘Balance drives a better working world. Let’s all help create a Balance for Better’. Her Worship the Mayor and WIB shares this vision that balance is the key towards advancing gender equality, a message which will resonate throughout the workshop sessions. WIB will produce a written document summarising the outcome of the workshop. Action points and recommendations taken from that summary will then be presented to the schools and young participants at a further event hosted by the Mayor in City Hall on the 18 March 2019 (date TBC)

Attendance only by application. Signed consent forms and photographic permissions must be provided in advance. Application forms for the events will be available from Westside, Bayside, Prior Park, Gibraltar College and Youth Services. Alternatively, please contact the Mayor’s office or wib@wibgibraltar.com

Workshop

Monday 4th March 2019 , 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Young individuals at every stage of their educational career can be under pressure to achieve grades, to understand the demands of a workplace settings, career progression and indeed, to become the leaders of tomorrow, a terms which has become . But there are also very real and pressing issues surrounding the presumption of such a trajectory, and, given the current climate, uncertainty. As such, the Balance for Better workshop aims at unpacking some of these questions by placing balance at the heart of the themes under discussion whether gender, study pressures, handling social media and etc. Adopting a bottom-up approach, the workshop will be facilitated by inspirational individuals who have already experienced interesting journeys that may serve to inspire our young people in their own personal journeys into their future life.

The workshops are open to all students year 10 and above, irrespective of gender and currently in secondary, further or higher education. We have capacity for 50/60 students. The workshop is after school hours.

Students under 18 will require consent from their parents/guardians. Managing this consent process via schools would be important.