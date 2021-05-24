The 2021 World Pool Masters, 9-ball’s biggest invitational tournament, is currently taking place at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

The World Pool Masters features 24 of the best players from around the world battling it out for their share of the $100,000 prize fund. The event will be organised with all Covid-19 guidelines set by the Gibraltar Government in collaboration with the Safety Advisory Group & Director of Public Health, and will mark the first pool major of 2021.

David Alcaide won his second Masters title in 2019 and will be looking to defend his crown against a superstar field which will include the top seven players on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings, all of whom will be automatically seeded to the last 16.

A further 15 players will be invited by tournament promoter Matchroom Multi Sport. The final member of the field will be selected by pool supporters from around the world as the Fans’ Choice vote returns.

The top seven players on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings include Chang Jung-Lin and Ko Ping- Chung from Chinese Taipei and current Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw. World Champion Fedor Gorst is also invited as one of the world’s top seven, while Justin Bergman (USA), James Aranas (Philippines) and Max Lechner (Austria) are all set for a World Pool Masters debut.

For the first time, players achievements at the World Pool Masters will also be recognised on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings, with points awarded from the last 16 onwards.

TICKETING

We can confirm that people who have either had their 2nd dose of the vaccine, or 1st dose + 14 days, will NOT require a Covid-19 test.

Similarly, if the person is able to show evidence (GHA Certificate) that they were infected with COVID-19 in the last 180 days, they will also NOT require to be tested.

ONLY THOSE PEOPLE NOT MEETING THE CRITERIA WILL NEED TO BE TESTED ON THE DAY. This will be a rapid / lateral flow test done on the same day.