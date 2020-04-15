Gentle reminder for all local students both at school and at home.

The theme this year is New Decade New Habits

Since its inception, the submissions are always of such high standard and TNP always look forward to receiving them. We are certain that this year will supersede!

Minster Cortes will be presenting the awards at the Prizegiving ceremony.

Category 1 – School Year Group Award

The year group project must be a joint effort and needs to have been completed within the 2019/2020 academic year.

Category 2 – Overall School Award

School which has most reduced its plastic and carbon footprint.

Category 3 – Individual Pupil Award

Lower Primary pupils may prepare a poster of their choice creating marine awareness. Upper Primary and Secondary School pupils should write a detailed account of how they have reduced their plastic and carbon footprint.

All entries for this category should include Name, Age, Academic year and School with the submission.

Entries of the Category 3 (Individual Pupil Award) World Oceans Day school competition can still be submitted via email: info@thenautilusproject.co

Upper Primary and Secondary School pupils may write a detailed account on how they’ve reduced their plastic and carbon footprints over the last year.

Upper Primary up to 250 words

Secondary up to 500 words

Lower Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary school pupils may prepare a poster or piece of artwork of their choice creating marine awareness. Photos can be sent to us via email also.

For more information click here. Deadline for all categories 22nd May 2020

Prizegiving Ceremony to be held at JMH Charles Hunt Room on 10th June 2020 at 18:00

