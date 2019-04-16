The Workers’ Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Friday 26th April 2019. The event is jointly organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services for Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and Unite the Union.

The occasion will be celebrated with a short ceremony at the Lobby of Parliament as from 12pm. The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP will lead the Ceremony.

The Chief Minister said: “I am very happy to be working with Unite in celebrating Workers’Memorial Day. This is a day I am proud to have declared a Bank Holiday the year I was first elected. A day we remember all those hurt, injured or killed at work. It’s fundamentally important to keep legislation regarding the health and safety of workers in our consciousness.”