Minister Sacramento Launches Second Cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme.

After the success of the pilot programme, which drew close to fifty participants, the Ministry of Equality welcomes new applications to the programme.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, first announced the Women’s Mentorship Programme on International Women’s Day 2018, and this is one of the strands of the strategy to address the gender pay gap locally.

Mentorship is a demonstrated, effective way to achieve meaningful career progression and the programme will enable mentees to interact with and learn from established professionals whose expertise spans the economic and social spectrum. This will help mentees to develop a number of key skills including leadership skills, which will prove particularly beneficial when they aspire to senior and middle management positions. Ensuring that women are equitably represented in these positions is key to developing women’s full potential, to maximizing their contribution to their organisations and to the local economy and to addressing the gender pay gap.

This cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, which will commence in June, will run for 5 months and mentors are expected to commit to a minimum of 10 hours to their mentee. Participants will once again be fully supported by the Ministry of Equality following an induction session and an initial networking event.

All professionals who would like to make a voluntary contribution and are willing to share their knowledge, expertise and experience to be mentors are invited to register.

If you are a woman over 18 years of age, resident in Gibraltar and feel that you would benefit from having an experienced mentor we strongly encourage you to participate.