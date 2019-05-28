Girls in Tech last week held their Women in Tech Stories event, casting a spotlight on some amazing female professionals in tech for a TED-style ‘lightning talk’. They spoke about the twists and turns of their careers, greatest challenges, accomplishments and lessons they took along the way.

When women support each other, incredible things happen!

Chelsea Heskings-Hallam, Product Operations Manager at William Hill

Bio:

Communication, pace and adaptable to change- 3 of the qualities I strive to be consistently.

My background is within analysis- having been a business analyst from many years, across food retail, ecommerce and now gaming which supports my past studies within organisational psychology.

I am currently the behind the scenes member of William Hill’s Digital Product team and am working to drive Product, Delivery and Tech together to not only put out products at a pace customers expect but also to delight and surprise them. I ensure the process runs smoothly and continuously improves as well as consolidating approaches to planning, roadmaps, communication and defining what great looks like and how we can get there.

One of my greatest’s passions is supporting and cheering people on in their careers and development and I will always make the time to mentor anyone or just grab a coffee and be a sound board.

No any 2 days of mine looks the same and I generally pop up across our building ensuring that everyone feels invested in our product and our partners in Tech have a voice around the table.

Presentation Summary:

Chelsea’s topic was all around low points. She covered low points in her career and why they should be talked about and celebrated, and aren’t something to be ashamed of.

Lucy Neilson, Head of User Experience at Lottoland

Bio:

Lucy Neilson is currently Head of User Experience at Lottoland, balancing user and business needs on a daily basis, to achieve products which really work. Throughout her career, she's been totally customer focussed. Coming from the banking crisis with Northern Rock, to working with Virgin (one of THE biggest brands in the world), then to the world of banking startups at the peak of FinTech madness with Atom Bank, into the Gaming industry here in Gibraltar, it's been a wild ride with some good stories. Lucy is now often found mentoring and coaching, with a coffee in her hand, scribbling on whiteboards or going post-it note crazy.

Presentation Summary:

Lucy’s journey from customer service to…well…customer service. From boring banking to fast paced startups to gaming – how being told no was the start of her love of her job.