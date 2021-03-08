Gibrael – the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce – had the pleasure to host an online event titled “Women Innovations from Different Nations” in celebration of International Women’s Day 2021. Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay led a panel of powerful ladies from 5 different countries which included:

Ms Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, from the UAE, Senior Advisor to the United Arab Emirate’s Royal Family Offices and CEO at TrustWithTrade Group of companies;

Ms Terry Annecke, from South Africa, Co-owner and Director of Blackstone Tek;

Ms Alison Shadrack, from the UK, founder and CEO of Adia PR – the PR Agency for Entrepreneurs;

Mrs Nina Libeskind, from New York City, COO of Studio Libeskind- a leading international architectural firm;

And Claudia Rolf-Urnieta, Deputy CEO of SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank in Gibraltar

The event was opened by Minister of Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento who spoke about the importance of equality in the workplace for women and alluded to marking International Women’s Day in Gibraltar and celebrating it for an entire week. For their part, the panellists spoke about their experiences and their career paths that brought them to their current successful positions, highlighting both gender-related challenges along the way, as well as provided tips to aspiring business-women on how to achieve a successful career whilst balancing family life and other roles. Commenting on the event, Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay said: “International Women’s Day is a special day which gives us an opportunity to reflect

on the road ahead, what remains to be done in our quest for gender equality and how we might harness our collective energy, so that when we look back in 10 years’ time we will say Yes 2021, I remember – that was a year of great celebration – but it was also the year we resolved to finish the unfinished business of gender equality.”

We would like to thank SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank for sponsoring this event and for their continued support of women entrepreneurs.