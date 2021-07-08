WITNESS APPEAL

The Royal Gibraltar Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Gabriel Mihai, a 19 year old local male whose body was found in the Alameda Gardens at around 0920hrs on the morning of Sunday 4 July.

Gabriel Mihai, 19.

All lines of enquiry remain open.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have spoken to Gabriel in the days immediately preceding Sunday 4 July.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who saw Gabriel or who spoke to him between 2000hrs on Saturday and 0920hrs on Sunday.

People who reside in the area may also have heard something of importance at the times given above.

We appeal to members of the public who feel they may have information that might assist the investigation to contact Police through the Control Room on telephone 20072500.

