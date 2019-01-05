Will you go Januhairy this January?

You’ve heard of ‘Dry January’ and ‘Veganuary’… now what about ‘Januhairy’?

A new campaign is grabbing the internet by the… hair, as women worldwide are ditching the wax and discarding their razors in favour of a more natural look. But what is ‘Januhairy’, and, as many people are questioning, why?

Well, why not? Women are bombarded daily with images depicting perfectly plucked, pruned and preened women, which is all well and good, if you’re into it. But what if you’re not? This might be the month for you!

Brianchild of 21-year-old university student, Laura Jackson, ‘Januhairy’ encourages women to embrace the fuzz for the duration of January, in order to raise money for the charity Body Gossip. Body Gossip is a charity that combines Arts and Education to “empower every body to be the best version of themselves and rock their own brand of gorgeous”.

Much like a female version of ‘Movember’, this annual event has been gaining traction worldwide, with participants in Spain, Germany, USA, Russia, Canada and the UK as well as press coverage on BBC Five Live’s breakfast show and in the Daily Mail Online… and The Gibraltar Magazine!

It hasn’t all been plain sailing, as Laura reveals: “Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly”. She maintains that this isn’t an “angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is” but rather “an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others”.

Laura adds: “The acceptance of body hair on women is unfortunately still a predicament. We are displayed in the media as feeling ‘confident’ when our legs are smooth, eyebrows plucked, armpits waxed etc. Society seems to be behaving as if the natural hair we grow on our bodies is unattractive and distasteful.”

Find the idea of going hairy ‘scary’? You can still donate to this worthwhile cause by visiting justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bodygossip.

To keep up to date with the campaign, follow @janu_hairy on Instagram.