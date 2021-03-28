The much-anticipated Whyte vs Povetkin heavyweight rematch took place yesterday at the Europa Sports Park in Gibraltar.

After three controlled rounds, Dillian Whyte delivered a powerful left hook in the fourth round, knocking out his opponent Alexander Povetkin and securing the WBC interim heavyweight title.

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 repeats on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 9am and 4pm.

Read our pre-match interview here: Online Exclusive: Interview with Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.