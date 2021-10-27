Whispers From the Universe, Georgina Morello’s new book about her rollercoaster journey through life, launched earlier this week at the Fine Arts Gallery above Casemates.

In her debut biography, Morello tackles some delicate subject matters with great honesty and with heart. She speaks of her own experience of sexual assault at the tender age of 16 and goes on to outline the emotional and physical ramifications of that event, resulting in chronic illness.





Purchase your copy from: Gibraltar Art Gallery, Eroski (Winston Ch. Ave.), Healthwise, Saverland, The Wine Shop, Art Box Stationery, the Literary Week pop-up book shop at John Mackintosh Hall (8th-13th Nov), or visit www.georginamorello.com for online orders. The book launch was a great success and well attended, with a fantastic spread of Persian food and live Saxophone music.