-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Whispers From the Universe, Georgina Morello’s new book about her rollercoaster journey through life, launched earlier this week at the Fine Arts Gallery above Casemates.

In her debut biography, Morello tackles some delicate subject matters with great honesty and with heart. She speaks of her own experience of sexual assault at the tender age of 16 and goes on to outline the emotional and physical ramifications of that event, resulting in chronic illness. 

The book launch was a great success and well attended, with a fantastic spread of Persian food and live Saxophone music.

Purchase your copy from: Gibraltar Art Gallery, Eroski (Winston Ch. Ave.), Healthwise, Saverland, The Wine Shop, Art Box Stationery, the Literary Week pop-up book shop at John Mackintosh Hall (8th-13th Nov), or visit www.georginamorello.com for online orders.
 
 
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleGibTalks 2022
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR