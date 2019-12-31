Sam Clark, 45,

Food Merchandiser at M&S

“Summer Berry Smoothie. Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and yoghurt. Just whizz it together in a blender, pour and enjoy.”

Kerry Cervan, 26,

Assistant merchandiser at M&S

“Mango Piri Piri Salad.Mango, chicken, lettuce, spinach, avo, spring onion, vinegar. Cook the chicken with some spices of your choice, wait for it to cool and make a salad with the veg.”

Alba Aguilera, 30,

Shop Assistant at M&S

“My healthiest recipe has to have the right amount of proteins, carbs and vitamins, sooo… I’d go for noodles, prawns and vegetables (just choose ones you like the most). A seafood combination that gives you the energy you need for a good day.”

Beverly Valbuena, 57

HR Payroll Administrator at M&S

“Poached Egg on Avocado Toast. I love this recipe as it’s filling and just as easy as it sounds. Just make sure to choose a healthy bread for the toast.”

Cristina Stratulat, 30,

Graphic Designer at M&S

“Roast Chicken Salad. Lettuce, roast chicken tomato onion and mustard. Mix it all together in a bowl, add a little bit of mustard sauce and enjoy.”

Coco, 3,

Purr Monster and Box Checker

“My favourite is when my human gives me ham. Tasty, tasty ham.”