Wednesday 1st May

May Day Celebrations

Casemates Square, 11:00am – 7:00pm

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

Saturday 4th May

Fund Raising Event

Casemates Square, 11.30am – 5.30pm

For further information please contact Rachel Goodman on telephone number 20059100.

St Andrews Craft & Collectors Fair

St Andrews Church, 10am- 2 p.m

For further information please contact 540 23 166.

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Art Dance 2019

John Mackintosh Square, 8:30pm – 10:30pm

For further information please contact gibraltar.artdance@gmail.com.

Monday 7th May – Friday 17th May

Art Exhibition by Aaron Seruya

Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates square, 10am – 6pm

For further information please contact telephone 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net

Wednesday 8th May – Thursday 9th May

Zarzuela – ‘La del Manojo de Rosas’

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Tickets £5 from the John Mackintosh Hall as from Tuesday 23rd April between 9am and 4pm

For further information please contact telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

Library Storytelling Sessions

The John Mackintosh Hall

Wednesdays and/or Thursdays – please get in contact first for specific times and age ranges on 20049161 or info@culture.gi

Saturday 11th May

Yellow Day

Casemates Square, 9am – 6pm

For further information please contact Clubhouse Gibraltar on email:

admin@clubhousegibraltar.com or telephone number 20068423

30th Gibraltar Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition

‘A view from the Rock’

Coaling Island, 9.30am

Registration to take place at Heritage Trust Office – Main Guard John Mackintosh Square as from 9.30am

For further information please contact the Heritage Trust on 20042844 or visit their website:

www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

Public Display of Field Gun Crew

Casemates Square, 10am to 3pm

For further information please contact Claire Talbot on telephone 20055722

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Sunday 12th May

Relay for Children

Casemates Square, 10am

Registration at the venue from 9am

For further information please contact telephone 20013200

Tuesday 14th May

Mental Health Information stall

John Mackintosh Hall, 9am – 2pm

For further information please contact Clubhouse Gibraltar on email:

admin@clubhousegibraltar.com

Wednesday 15th May

The Great Velasquez at Court in Madrid

Garrison Library

For further information please email: gibraltar@theartssociety.org or visit

www.gibraltar.theartssociety.org

Wednesday 15th May and Thursday 16th May

Spring Flower Show

John Mackintosh Hall

For more information please contact email: ghsmember@outlook.com or via Facebook page

– The Gibraltar Horticultural Society

Saturday 18th May

Med Steps 5 Challenge

Jews’ Gate, 8.30am onwards

All proceeds in aid of Cancer Relief

Organised by the Prison Service Officers

For further information contact 54029073 through WhatsApp or emailMedSteps5Challenge@gmail.com

Gibraltar International Classic & Vintage Car Rally

Casemates Square, 9am – 6pm

Cars will be driving up Main Street and around Gibraltar at approximately 1pm

For further information please visit www.gibraltarclassiccar.com

Museum Open Day

Gibraltar Museum, Bomb House Lane, 10am to 6pm

Free Admission

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Tuesday 21st May to Friday 24th May

Gibraltar London Music Festival Photography Exhibition

John Mackintosh Hall, 9am – 9.30pm

For further information please contact email:

henryzayas@hotmail.co.uk

Wednesday 22nd May

Piano Recital by John Bruzon

Garrison Library, 7pm

For further information please contact enquiries@gibraltargarrisonlibrary.gi

Wednesday 22nd May to Friday 31st May

Spring Visual Art Exhibition

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates, 10.30am to 6.30pm, *Saturday 10.30am to 1.30pm

For further information please contact info@culture.gi or phone 20067236.

Saturday 25th May

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th May

Gibraltar International Body Arts Festival 2019

Grand Battery House, 1pm onwards

For further information please contact telephone number 54046125 or email

info@gibintbodyart.com

Tuesday 28th May to Friday 7th June

Photographic Exhibition by Stephen Hermida

Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates, 10am to 6pm

For further information please contact telephone 20052126 or email:

finearts@gibtelecom.net

Friday 31st May

Fashion Through Time

Alameda Open Air Theatre, 8:30pm

For further information please contact sonpat45@gmail.com