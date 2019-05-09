Wednesday 1st May
May Day Celebrations
Casemates Square, 11:00am – 7:00pm
For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi
Saturday 4th May
Fund Raising Event
Casemates Square, 11.30am – 5.30pm
For further information please contact Rachel Goodman on telephone number 20059100.
St Andrews Craft & Collectors Fair
St Andrews Church, 10am- 2 p.m
For further information please contact 540 23 166.
Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade
Main Street to Casemates
Square, 12 noon
Art Dance 2019
John Mackintosh Square, 8:30pm – 10:30pm
For further information please contact gibraltar.artdance@gmail.com.
Monday 7th May – Friday 17th May
Art Exhibition by Aaron Seruya
Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates square, 10am – 6pm
For further information please contact telephone 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net
Wednesday 8th May – Thursday 9th May
Zarzuela – ‘La del Manojo de Rosas’
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre, 8:00pm – 9:00pm
Tickets £5 from the John Mackintosh Hall as from Tuesday 23rd April between 9am and 4pm
For further information please contact telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi
Library Storytelling Sessions
The John Mackintosh Hall
Wednesdays and/or Thursdays – please get in contact first for specific times and age ranges on 20049161 or info@culture.gi
Saturday 11th May
Yellow Day
Casemates Square, 9am – 6pm
For further information please contact Clubhouse Gibraltar on email:
admin@clubhousegibraltar.com or telephone number 20068423
30th Gibraltar Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition
‘A view from the Rock’
Coaling Island, 9.30am
Registration to take place at Heritage Trust Office – Main Guard John Mackintosh Square as from 9.30am
For further information please contact the Heritage Trust on 20042844 or visit their website:
www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi
Public Display of Field Gun Crew
Casemates Square, 10am to 3pm
For further information please contact Claire Talbot on telephone 20055722
Sunday 12th May
Relay for Children
Casemates Square, 10am
Registration at the venue from 9am
For further information please contact telephone 20013200
Tuesday 14th May
Mental Health Information stall
John Mackintosh Hall, 9am – 2pm
For further information please contact Clubhouse Gibraltar on email:
admin@clubhousegibraltar.com
Wednesday 15th May
The Great Velasquez at Court in Madrid
Garrison Library
For further information please email: gibraltar@theartssociety.org or visit
www.gibraltar.theartssociety.org
Wednesday 15th May and Thursday 16th May
Spring Flower Show
John Mackintosh Hall
For more information please contact email: ghsmember@outlook.com or via Facebook page
– The Gibraltar Horticultural Society
Saturday 18th May
Med Steps 5 Challenge
Jews’ Gate, 8.30am onwards
All proceeds in aid of Cancer Relief
Organised by the Prison Service Officers
For further information contact 54029073 through WhatsApp or emailMedSteps5Challenge@gmail.com
Gibraltar International Classic & Vintage Car Rally
Casemates Square, 9am – 6pm
Cars will be driving up Main Street and around Gibraltar at approximately 1pm
For further information please visit www.gibraltarclassiccar.com
Museum Open Day
Gibraltar Museum, Bomb House Lane, 10am to 6pm
Free Admission
Tuesday 21st May to Friday 24th May
Gibraltar London Music Festival Photography Exhibition
John Mackintosh Hall, 9am – 9.30pm
For further information please contact email:
henryzayas@hotmail.co.uk
Wednesday 22nd May
Piano Recital by John Bruzon
Garrison Library, 7pm
For further information please contact enquiries@gibraltargarrisonlibrary.gi
Wednesday 22nd May to Friday 31st May
Spring Visual Art Exhibition
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates, 10.30am to 6.30pm, *Saturday 10.30am to 1.30pm
For further information please contact info@culture.gi or phone 20067236.
Saturday 25th May
Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th May
Gibraltar International Body Arts Festival 2019
Grand Battery House, 1pm onwards
For further information please contact telephone number 54046125 or email
info@gibintbodyart.com
Tuesday 28th May to Friday 7th June
Photographic Exhibition by Stephen Hermida
Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates, 10am to 6pm
For further information please contact telephone 20052126 or email:
finearts@gibtelecom.net
Friday 31st May
Fashion Through Time
Alameda Open Air Theatre, 8:30pm
For further information please contact sonpat45@gmail.com