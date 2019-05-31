Saturday 1st June

CHAMP Present

The Mind Kind Event

Commonwealth Park, 12 noon

Featuring Sensory Play Art Activities, Positive Parenting, Drama Workshops and more

For further information please contact Health.Promotion@GHA.gi

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Art Dance 2019

John Mackintosh Square, 8:30pm – 10:30pm

For further information please contact gibraltar.artdance@gmail.com.

St Andrews Craft & Collectors Fair

Governors Parade,

10:00am – 2:00pm

Enttrance £1

Miss Gibraltar 2019

Special Olympics Hall, 9pm

Organised by YDS

7th Local 4×4 Charity Event

Catalan Bay Area, 12.30pm Organised by Maroc Atlas Gib 4×4 Club.

For further information please contact alfred4x4@gmail.com or visit www.macrocatlasgib4x4.ning.com

Saturday 8th June

Book Crossing Day

Cathedral St Mary the Crowned, 10am – 2pm

For further information please contact telephone 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Peak Classic Bodybuilding-Fitness Deadlift Competition

The John Mackintosh Hall,

6.30pm – 10pm

For further information please contact Peak Gym on email: peakgymgib@gmail.com

Wednesday 12th June

Gibraltar Productions Street Party

John Mackintosh Square and

Irish Town, 5.30pm – 10.30pm

For more information contact Jose Luis Martinez on telephone 20068894

Thursday 13th June

Gibraltar World Music Festival 2019

Out of Chaos Concert

St Michael’s Cave, 8pm – 10.30pm

For further information and ticket sales please contact telephone 20068999

Saturday 15th June

Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade

Main Street to Casemates

Square, 12 noon

Tuesday 18th June

Llanito Comedy

Ince’s Hall Theatre, 6.30pm

Tickets priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children

For more information and ticket sales please contact Giselle Baker on mobile: 54035401

Wednesday 19th June and Saturday 13th July

Our Sporting Heroes: Gibraltar NatWest International Island Games Major Exhibition

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery,

10.30am to 6.30pm

*Saturday 10.30am to 1.30pm

For further information please telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

Thursday 20th June

Jason Manford Muddle Class Tour 2019

St Michael’s Cave, 7.30pm

For further information and ticket sales please visit: www.buytickets.gi

A Celebration of Opera

The Convent Ballroom, 8pm

For further information please telephone 20072134 or visit www.philharmonic.gi

‘Go Wild for fashion’ Fundraiser in aid of the AWCP

Dusk Nightclub, Ocean Village, 8pm

For further information contact drinks@dusk.gi