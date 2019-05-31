Saturday 1st June
CHAMP Present
The Mind Kind Event
Commonwealth Park, 12 noon
Featuring Sensory Play Art Activities, Positive Parenting, Drama Workshops and more
For further information please contact Health.Promotion@GHA.gi
Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade
Main Street to Casemates
Square, 12 noon
Art Dance 2019
John Mackintosh Square, 8:30pm – 10:30pm
For further information please contact gibraltar.artdance@gmail.com.
St Andrews Craft & Collectors Fair
Governors Parade,
10:00am – 2:00pm
Enttrance £1
Miss Gibraltar 2019
Special Olympics Hall, 9pm
Organised by YDS
7th Local 4×4 Charity Event
Catalan Bay Area, 12.30pm Organised by Maroc Atlas Gib 4×4 Club.
For further information please contact alfred4x4@gmail.com or visit www.macrocatlasgib4x4.ning.com
Saturday 8th June
Book Crossing Day
Cathedral St Mary the Crowned, 10am – 2pm
For further information please contact telephone 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net
Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade
Main Street to Casemates
Square, 12 noon
Peak Classic Bodybuilding-Fitness Deadlift Competition
The John Mackintosh Hall,
6.30pm – 10pm
For further information please contact Peak Gym on email: peakgymgib@gmail.com
Wednesday 12th June
Gibraltar Productions Street Party
John Mackintosh Square and
Irish Town, 5.30pm – 10.30pm
For more information contact Jose Luis Martinez on telephone 20068894
Thursday 13th June
Gibraltar World Music Festival 2019
Out of Chaos Concert
St Michael’s Cave, 8pm – 10.30pm
For further information and ticket sales please contact telephone 20068999
Saturday 15th June
Re-enactment Society History Alive Parade
Main Street to Casemates
Square, 12 noon
Tuesday 18th June
Llanito Comedy
Ince’s Hall Theatre, 6.30pm
Tickets priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children
For more information and ticket sales please contact Giselle Baker on mobile: 54035401
Wednesday 19th June and Saturday 13th July
Our Sporting Heroes: Gibraltar NatWest International Island Games Major Exhibition
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery,
10.30am to 6.30pm
*Saturday 10.30am to 1.30pm
For further information please telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi
Thursday 20th June
Jason Manford Muddle Class Tour 2019
St Michael’s Cave, 7.30pm
For further information and ticket sales please visit: www.buytickets.gi
A Celebration of Opera
The Convent Ballroom, 8pm
For further information please telephone 20072134 or visit www.philharmonic.gi
‘Go Wild for fashion’ Fundraiser in aid of the AWCP
Dusk Nightclub, Ocean Village, 8pm
For further information contact drinks@dusk.gi