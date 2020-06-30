David J Diaz, 31,

Social Media Coordinator at Gibraltar Live Music Society

“My wedding! We were set to tie the knot in September, but of course we have had to postpone. I’m pleased to say though that we will be getting married next April.”

Kavish Sachanandani, 32,

Customs Officer at HM Customs

“I was unable to fly home due to several cancelled flights. But being stranded also meant that I got to spend more time with my favourite American. Luckily, I got home safe and sound – and my (now) fiancée will be visiting next week! “

Adva Bloom, 32,

Jewellery Designer/Blogger (Insta @advabloom)

“Due to COVID-19 lockdown I had to postpone my visit to Israel, where I am originally from, which left me missing my family and close friends…”

