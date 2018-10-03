Well Person Unit to Open on 8th October

Long-Acting Reversible Contraception, such as the implant, injection and coil will be provided, along with oral, barrier and emergency contraception methods. Key to excellent family planning is the time given to going through every method to ensure that the right contraception is given, that a patient and partner will feel comfortable with and confident in using.

The Unit will be open for Well Person Screening, Contraception and Sexual Health Advice from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The telephone number for making appointments or enquiries is 200 07842, or appointments can be booked through the MyGHA automated telephone service on 2000 7007. The Unit will be staffed by a Sexual and Reproductive Health doctor, a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Sexual Health, two Well Person Unit nurses and a receptionist. Appointments will be available to book as from 8 October 2018.

Leading the Service will be Sexual and Reproductive Health GP, Dr Lynsey Dunckley, who said: “I am absolutely delighted to be launching the Well Person Unit, which is the culmination of many months of hard work. I sincerely thank all those who have contributed to the set-up of the unit, which has been a complex project. This would not have been possible without the support and expertise of various GHA departments and stakeholders. I would especially like to thank the Minister for Health the Honourable Neil Costa, Deputy Medical Director Dr Krish Rawal and Clinical Nurse Manager Suzanne Romero for their unwavering support and guidance throughout. I truly believe that the services offered at the Well Person Unit will hugely benefit the health and well-being of the people of Gibraltar.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP said: “Since the first press announcement in May, considerable work and incredible cooperation have contributed to this moment. It is entirely my pleasure to now publicise as promised the opening of the Well Person Unit in collaboration with our Sexual Health Week campaign. This entirely new and much-anticipated service is an excellent example of listening to feedback from the community, seeking professional advice and then creating an even better and more innovative service. Modern and dynamic, this unit will benefit all age groups, and in particular, better access for some members of our community that, perhaps do not usually make full use of our medical services. I would like to sincerely thank all those involved in making possible the formation of this excellent and vitally important service, especially Ms Suzanne Romero, Dr Rawal and Dr Dunckley”.