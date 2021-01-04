A very wet spell of weather is forecast to develop during Wednesday and continue through in to the weekend, with outbreaks of rain developing across the area, some heavy and prolonged, with occasional torrential and locally thundery downpours. This is in association with a series of LOW pressure systems moving in from the Atlantic across Southern Iberia.

Rain Accumulations are expected to reach 50mm+ in a 6 hour period over the 2 to 3-Day period from Wednesday through to Friday, with total accumulations to 100 to 150mm possible, but which could potentially exceed this, and which could lead to some flooding of prone areas including properties. Further updates or Flash Warnings of Severe Weather will be issued as required.

Early Warnings of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar are issued when the duty forecaster has high confidence (60% to 80%) of an event occurring. Definitions of the trigger criteria for a warning can be found below:

Definition of Warning Trigger Criteria:

Severe Gale – Sustained mean wind speed >45 KT and/or Gusts of 55 KT or greater Heavy Rain > 50mm in a Six Hour Period

Swell > 4 Metre Height