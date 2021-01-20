-advertisement-
Outbreaks of rain will spread across the area today in association with a cold front, with some heavy downpours developing through the afternoon, which may bring a small risk of thunder. Accumulations of 25mm are possible in a 6 hour period, however total accumulations are currently expected to remain below Flash Warning criteria (50mm+).

Southwesterly winds are also expected to increase to become strong through this afternoon, locally near Gale force, with mean speeds increasing to 22 – 30 knots with gusts 35 – 40 knots. Winds will be strongest towards the South District and over Southern Gibraltar waters where isolated gusts may reach 40 to 45 knots.

Travel conditions will become difficult at times through this afternoon and early evening with heavy rain leading to standing water or the risk of local flooding on prone roads. Conditions will begin to improve through the evening.

Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

