Wearing of Masks at School Gates

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
119
HM Government of Gibraltar continues to work to slow the growth of numbers of cases of COVID- 19 in the community and is always looking for ways to reduce ways in which the virus is transmitted from one individual to another.

In this way, the Government hopes to avoid having to impose and general lockdown measures as such measures are considered to be a last resort.

The Government and the Royal Gibraltar Police wish to remind the public that, under the Civil Contingencies Coronavirus) (Masks in Public Areas) (No.2) Regulations 2020, it is a requirement to wear masks when collecting a child from school between 11.45am and 4.00pm.

In addition to being at greater risk of catching the virus, a failure to comply with these Regulations could lead to a fixed penalty notice of £100 or a fine of up to £10,000 being imposed if proven in court.

In addition, parents, family members, guardians and others are reminded of the need for social distancing at these times.

