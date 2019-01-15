This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Care Agency is pleased to announce that the opening times for the Waterport Terraces Day Centre for the Elderly have been extended from 4 to 5 days a week. The Centre, which has been providing a very popular service to elderly members of our community since it was inaugurated by the Honourable Samantha Sacramento MP in January 2014, is now opening from Monday to Friday. A bus service, running every weekday, provides service users with transport to the centre.

The Waterport Terraces Day Centre caters for individuals over 60 years of age, who have a range of mild to moderate physical difficulties that may impair their ability to access general services in our community. The Centre offers visitors a wide range of therapeutic and social activities, such as physical exercise classes and outings into the community. Attendees also enjoy breakfast on arrival and a mid-day meal.

A hairdressing service was also introduced this summer, which has proved very popular. The service is delivered by a local hairdressing salon at reduced prices. The Waterport Terraces Day Centre’s Manager, Ms Gilda Fa, expressed her satisfaction at the addition to the centre’s amenities, stating: “Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand, and at the Day Centre we encourage our clients to take care of all aspects of their health and well-being. Promoting and facilitating this service helps clients to take care of their appearance, which is important for social, health and psychological reasons. We have received good feedback from our clients with regards to the new services, as it gives them an added incentive when attending the Day Centre.”

The CEO (ag) for the Care Agency, Ms Natalie Tavares, added: “We are very excited, as this represents a welcome increase in our service provision. With this extra resource, we will now be able to reach out to more vulnerable persons in our community, especially persons who may be feeling lonely and isolated. These type of services enable persons to enjoy life within the community for longer.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, said: “I am delighted with the extended opening times, meaning more persons in our community can enjoy visiting the Day Centre. I have visited the Centre on various occasions and have had the privilege to speak to many of our elderly community. It is clear to see how much they value and enjoy their time at the Centre.