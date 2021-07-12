Visits to Mount Alvernia and John Mackintosh Home Stopped

Visits to Mount Alvernia and John Mackintosh Home have been stopped immediately as a precautionary measure due to a resident and a member of staff respectively testing positive for COVID-19.

This difficult decision has been carefully considered by clinical professionals following Public Health advice.

The Elderly Residential Services management wish to thank all those whose advice and hard work has ensured that the right measures have been in place to catch this case at the earliest possible opportunity and would also like to take this opportunity to thank residents, their families and friends for their patience and understanding.