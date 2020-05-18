Virtual Summer Camp

The Gibraltar Magazine boasts a spirited history dating back 20 years, when it was first called ‘Discover Gibraltar’. Founders Andrea Morton and Howard Fuller established the publication in 1995, with the aim of ‘promoting Gibraltar and its people’ and ensuring the content is interesting and relevant both to locals and tourists. Our mantra remains the same to this day, even though a new team has driven the magazine since 2015, keeping it current and leading locally in content and layout.