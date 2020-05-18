Virtual Summer Camp

TNP are embarking on an exciting new venture; their first virtual kids’ summer camp. With an emphasis on marine conservation, this camp is scheduled for July as a pilot scheme with more to come if successful. Limited spaces are available and these can be reserved via info@thenautilusproject.co

Topics covered will be:

  • Sharks and Dolphins
  • Plastic Pollution In Our Oceans
  • The Gibraltar Shoreline Invertebrates
  • Turtles and Jellyfish
  • The Protected Species Of Rosia Bay

