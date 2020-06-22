Virtual Meeting with World Health Organisation

Minister for Public Health Prof John Cortes and Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti, accompanied by Civil Contingencies Co-ordinatior Ivor Lopez, last week attended a virtual meeting of the World Health Organisation’s Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards (STAG-IH). This was at the invitation of its Chair, Prof David Heymann, who holds regular briefings with Public Health Gibraltar and GHA representatives.

At the meeting Dr Bhatti gave a comprehensive presentation on how Gibraltar has dealt with the COVID-19 threat, giving a resumé of the process followed and presenting data on cases and other statistics.

The presentation was extremely well received by the WHO Group’s members who congratulated Gibraltar and who felt that a great deal can be learnt from Gibraltar’s approach to the pandemic.