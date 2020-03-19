Virtual Galleries, Unseen Footage & Streamed Shows

Gibraltar Cultural Services can confirm that the Mario Finlayson National Gallery at the City Hall, the GEMA Gallery at Montagu Bastion and the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates will close as from Monday 23rd March until further notice.

The Young Shakespeare Company performances for school children scheduled for May 2020, are cancelled.

Notwithstanding this, GCS is working on various cultural initiatives that will support the community in terms of entertainment, education and information. These include: