Viaduct Ventures visiting Gibraltar from Silicon Valley

On the 19th November as part of the US – Gibraltar Enterprise & Thanksgiving Week Startup Grind is hosting Vadim Balashov one of the Managing Directors of Viaduct Ventures a Technology focused early-stage venture fund based in Palo Alto California who is visiting Gibraltar on business for the first time.

Newly elected Sir Joe Bossano Minister for Economic Development will deliver opening remarks on the links between Gibraltar and the US. This will touch upon the history of the deal that brought Nynex Communications a US company to Gibraltar.

Viaduct Ventures is an impact investing and sector-building initiative that connects foundations and private individuals with impact-driven entrepreneurs in Europe in order to accelerate innovative solutions to social and environmental problems and generate financial returns

The fund invests in Silicon Valley startups with significant impact that offers a product or service that has the potential to solve a relevant social/environmental problem or improves existing solutions substantially.

Vadim Balashov is passionate about new technology and the people who create it with 28 years experience in technology and telecommunications and 25 years cross-border transactions and management. He has been an EY Partner/Practice leader for Telecom and Technology, advised technology companies from early stages to IPO and specialises in growth business, corporate governance and finance. He is also the MD of GVA LaunchGurus Seed Fund.

Viaduct Ventures provides superior returns to investors by capturing seed stage startups, de risking them through mentoring and acceleration, and helping them raise Silicon Valley VC funding.

The Fireside Chat starting at 6:00 pm will be hosted on 19th November, at Sapphire Bar Sunborn Gibraltar. More information on – https://www.startupgrind.com/gibraltar/