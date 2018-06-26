Venting of Nitrogen at the LNG Plant

As part of the start-up activity for the new LNG Terminal on North Mole Road, planned venting of nitrogen will take place between 28th June and 10th August. This is a normal procedure in the industry as it enables the LNG Terminal to cool down to the correct temperature in readiness for the arrival of the first LNG cargo.

Nitrogen makes up 78% of air and is non-toxic. Venting of nitrogen does not cause harm to the public or the environment and nor does it impose any safety risks. Members of the public may notice the formation of a small cloud, which is created because of the low temperature of the nitrogen and the air’s humidity. In early August, during the last days of the venting period, the cloud will significantly increase in size but, again, it will pose no harm to the public.