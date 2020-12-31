By The Kasbar

Filling

2 tbsp olive oil

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2-4 cups vegetable broth

1 can (473ml) GUINNESS

3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks

8oz mushrooms, quartered

2 1/2 cups baby potatoes, halved (or about 2 regular potatoes and cut into chunks)

1/2 cup tomato paste

2 bay leaves

2 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp dried thyme

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, and when hot add in the celery, onion, and garlic. Sauté until the onion becomes translucent and just begins to brown, about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle in the flour. Stir well to coat the veggies, and cook for another minute to heat up the flour. Add 2 cups of vegetable broth, and scrape the bottom of the pan with your spoon to get any bits off the bottom.

Add in the beer, all of the remaining veggies, tomato paste, and spices. The beer will foam up, but that’s ok, the bubbles and alcohol will cook right out. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 – 15 minutes until the veggies are fork-tender, but not mushy. The stew will be very thick! If you prefer a thinner stew, feel free to thin it out to taste with 1 to 2 more cups of vegetable broth. Remove bay leaves before serving, and serve hot.