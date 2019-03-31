Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan

This Vegan Full Gibraltarian (a play on the traditional full English) hits the spot and will leave you full until dinner time but not too full you can’t tuck into your Easter Eggs.

P.S. scrambled egg and beans on toast is a handy post work or school meal, so keep this recipe handy.

This is enough food for two hungry adults.

INGREDIENTS

280G Block Of Firm Tofu (I Use Tofoo)

1 Can Five Mixed Beans

1 Box Vegan Sausages (I Use Linda Mccartney Red Onion And Rosemary)

1 Packet Vbites Rashers

12 Cherry Tomatoes

8 Mushrooms

½ Tsp Mixed Herbs

½ Tsp Garlic Pepper

1/3 Tsp Black Salt (Kala Namak) – this gives it the eggy taste and smell

1/3 Tsp Turmeric

1 Slice Bread (I Used The Cranberry And Pumpkin)

METHOD

1. Cook the sausages, rashers and beans as per instructions, timing them to be ready when the rest of the food is

2. Place the tomatoes into an oven dish and cook for 13-15 mins at 200c

3. Prepare the scrambled tofu.

Work the tofu roughly with either a fork or your hands, until it is crumbly

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and add the tofu together with the black salt, garlic pepper and turmeric

Cook on a high temperature for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally

Taste and see if you would like to add more black salt, although be careful not to overdo it and leave it too eggy!

4. Prepare the mushrooms.

Slice the mushrooms and sauté in some oil

When cooked add the mixed herbs and garlic pepper

5. Place all the ingredients to the Full Gibraltarian on a plate, pour a large coffee and tuck in.