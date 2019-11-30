Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan

If cranberry isn’t your thing, try red currents or even boysenberries if you’re feeling very adventurous. (This makes enough for six people and can be kept in the fridge for a week.)

INGREDIENTS

300g fresh or frozen cranberries

200g white sugar

250ml water

Lemon zest

METHOD

1. Add all of the ingredients into a saucepan, boil it until it reaches a simmer and leave it to cook for 15 mins. The juice will come out of the cranberries and that is when you know it is ready.

2. Pour into a jar and leave to cool, it will thicken as it cools so do not worry if it appears too runny.