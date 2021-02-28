Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

If you haven’t seen the viral baked feta pasta on TikTok you surely have seen it on the news because quite simply it is everywhere. Massing over 50 millions tags on the popular app the dish is easy, tasty, and is still just as delicious cold.

INGREDIENTS

200g vegan feta (I used Sheese Greek Style)

400g mixture of cherry, baby plum and ‘black’ small tomatoes

1 garlic bulb

3 tbsp mixed dried Italian herbs

2 tbsp olive oil

350g dry pasta

1pinch salt and pepper

METHOD

1. Separate the garlic bulb cloves and trim both ends.

2. Place the vegan feta, tomatoes, garlic cloves (with skin still on), into an oven proof dish.

3. Sprinkle the dry herbs over the top and salt and pepper too.

4. Drizzle the ingredients with the olive oil.

5. Bake in the oven at 180 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

6. Cook your pasta so that it is ready for when the food in the oven is baked.

7. Remove the dish from the oven and carefully remove the skins from the garlic.

8. Mix the vegan feta, tomatoes and garlic until it is creamy.

9. Add the pasta and serve.