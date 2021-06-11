Updates to COVID-19 Testing and Self-Isolation Requirements for Travel to Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Magazine
HM Government of Gibraltar has updated the COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements for travel to Gibraltar. These requirements will come into effect on Sunday 13th June 2021.

Key changes now include a pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for a person travelling by air into Gibraltar who has not been fully vaccinated. The requirement also applies to a fully vaccinated person who has been to a country or territory on the Red List in the 10 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar. Air passengers will also be required to upload evidence of their negative pre-departure COVID-19 test or fully vaccinated status, as applicable.

The Technical Notice COVID-19 – TESTING AND SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ENTRY INTO GIBRALTAR provides a detailed explanation of these new requirements.

The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

