University’s European ClimACT Project

ClimACT is a European Union funded project which supports activities fostering education for sustainable development. ClimACT collaborates internationally with partner institutions and schools in Gibraltar, France, Portugal and Spain. The University of Gibraltar manages the project locally, underpinned by a partnership with both the Department of Education and the Department of the Environment.

Over the past years, the local ClimACT tripartite has facilitated a series of workshops for teachers in order to discuss and exchange ideas around the topic of Education for Sustainable Development. Teachers have engaged in a participatory process and have taken ownership of this. As a result of these seminars, teachers themselves have shaped the aim, the structure and operation of the framework for Gibraltar, this being the inception of Sustainable Schools Gibraltar.

Following the successful seminar held in September 2018 in Gibraltar, where international delegates took part in workshops relating to schools’ role in sustainable development, partners have celebrated the completion of the three-year project by holding an international conference on the 9th and 10th of May in Lisbon, Portugal. The two-day conference comprised a variety of seminars and activities.

In recognition of the progress and achievements made in Gibraltar, the ClimACT conference welcomed the participation of local delegates to showcase their success stories around the topic of sustainability and education. The group also incorporated student representatives of the Young Enterprise (“YE”) programme, which has seen a significant increase in environmentally themed projects over the years.

Amaia Fernandez, from the University of Gibraltar, updated the audience on how the ClimACT methodology has inspired local schools, the progress made and its legacy. Accompanying video footage illustrated the local impact of this initiative. She said: “This event has emphasised the significant progress made in Gibraltar. Teachers have built their support network and students and ancillary staff are now an active part in achieving Sustainable Schools. The credit goes to schools, for their ambition towards making a change in Gibraltar”.

The YE students brought ‘The Ambient Project’ and ‘Compass Direct’ companies to Lisbon and presented their products to the international audience: the Betty bee book to teach young children about the environment and Walkit, a chemical-free formula to wash away dog faeces, respectively. The groups performed international sales following their presentations. The programme also saw stage performances by students including dance, music and acting disciplines, through which they expressed the impacts of climate change and actions to reduce the carbon footprint at schools. Students representing the YE groups found this experience rewarding and fulfilling. KristinaHewitt from Westside School said “it was such a great experience” and Finley Bradford from The College said “thanks for the opportunity, it was class and you made it all qualify”.