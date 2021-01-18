University of Gibraltar’s student nurses are administering the Covid-19 vaccine as part of their first-year placement. The initiative sees them join the GHA’s nursing team on a temporary basis as the Government rolls out its vaccination programme.

Programme Coordinator of the University’s BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing course James Vinales said, “It’s a great opportunity for the student nurses to be involved in such an important programme for the local community. The placement forms part of their theoretical module on public health and they have received the full training required. I am proud of their work to date. I would like to thank the GHA for welcoming our students to form part of the vaccination teams.”

First-year nursing student, Louise McCarthy said, “It’s a real honour to be part of Gibraltar’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, to be part of history. We are learning so much on this placement. Especially because we are working alongside fully qualified GHA nurses and medical staff.”

Fellow student Sky Bolanos said, “I am extremely grateful to have been invited to participate in this historical event and highly appreciate the confidence and responsibility given to us by the GHA. I feel that this has made me enhance my nursing skills further and improve my self-confidence in my own abilities.”

This is not the first time Gibraltar’s student nurses have been involved in Gibraltar’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, students were involved in the set-up of the Nightingale Field Hospital and carried out placements across GHA centres.

The University of Gibraltar’s three-year nursing programme is a popular route for those who want to enter the nursing profession and study right here in Gibraltar. Applications for September’s intake close soon. Apply at Unigib.edu.gi.