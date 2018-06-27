University launches industry-focused business degree

The University of Gibraltar will be offering an undergraduate business degree as from September this year.

Offered as a part-time or full-time course, the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) has been designed with the University’s local Business Key Advisory Group, high-profile academics and industry leaders.

Talking about what makes this course stand out, its programme coordinator, Aine Panter said: “One of the key points of difference, is the choice of specialist majors available. Students can choose from options such as Tourism, Accounting, Management, Marketing and Digital Innovation.”

Students on the new undergraduate course will have the opportunity to carry out work placements with both Gibraltar-based and international businesses.

What this means is that those wishing to go abroad and get some international experience can do so while still being able to study in Gibraltar.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda said: “The opportunity to go abroad for an industry placement is a real benefit as it adds the element of internationalism to the course.”

“Not everyone is able to spend years living away while they study, but they may want to get that all-important experience away.”

The course is delivered at the University’s Europa Point Campus and students will learn in a supportive environment due to smaller class sizes and face-to-face tuition.

This, says the University, makes it an alternative to distance learning programmes, especially for those who want to study part-time around their work and other commitments.

The University is aiming the course at those wanting to return to study, as well as individuals who wish to continue their education straight after school or college.

Applications for either full-time or part-time options can be made online at the University’s website www.unigib.edu.gi.