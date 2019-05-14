The agreement is intended to create a clear pathway for students of Broward College to transfer to, and complete, their undergraduate degrees at the University of Gibraltar. The agreement was signed during an event which saw the University host 80 delegates from international education institutions for an afternoon of lectures and networking. The event included a presentation about the University and a tour of the Europa Point Campus.

While the agreement aims to facilitate the transfer of students to University of Gibraltar programmes, students must have met the entry criteria and have earned credits that are considered acceptable in accordance with theUniversity’s Code of Practice for Credit Transfer and Recognition of Prior Learning. Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice Chancellor (Ag) at the University of Gibraltar said “It has been a pleasure to host colleagues from so many other academic institutions today. The agreement with Broward College not only provides international students the opportunity to continue their studies with the University of Gibraltar, it further expands our network on a global level.”

For his part, the Minister for the University, The Hon. Gilbert Licudi spoke about the global nature of education,“Ever since we started the process of establishing the University of Gibraltar we discovered that education is truly global. Working with other educational institutions in the areas of student exchanges, academic collaborations and exchange of knowledge is of crucial importance. The agreement signed today between the University of Gibraltarand Broward College will benefit both institutions and will further cement Gibraltar’s place as a provider of quality education which is recognised internationally.”

Broward College is a leader in international education. In addition to enhancing student diversity at Broward College through international student recruitment initiatives, the College provides students who live outside of the United States opportunities to live and study at American colleges and universities through its international education partnering network. Speaking at the press conference, the President of Broward College, Gregory Adam Haile, Esq. said “We look forward to collaborating with the University of Gibraltar, which is uniquely positioned to provide our students a global experience. Partnerships such as the one we are establishing today allow us to create educational opportunities for those who would otherwise not have them.”

The one-day event at the University’s Europa Point Campus formed of part of the Broward International Conferencewhich took place in Marbella with the aim of providing a forum for partners to share best practices and ideas.