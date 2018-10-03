UK and Gibraltar Governments in high-level Brexit talks

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today met in Downing Street with the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab MP together with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Robin Walker MP.

This is part of the continuing engagement between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments. It comes as part of an intensification of the programme of work in the run-up to the next meeting of the European Council in October.

The United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments, as has already been said, are preparing for a deal and for a no-deal Brexit at the same time.

The high-level political meeting followed detailed technical talks with officials from different UK Government Departments, which also included Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

During the meeting, the Secretary of State expressed his full support for Gibraltar in the Brexit negotiations and going forward.