U-mee Announces Major Product Upgrades

Gibraltar’s fastest Internet speeds and all apps included as standard for all customers, as well as the introduction of the territory’s first residential ‘symmetric’ broadband service.

u-mee Home and u-mee Plus bundles get significant upgrades, designed to keep pace with a fast-changing technological world by offering solutions that suit customers’ lifestyles and expectations. These features remain exclusive to u-mee and contribute to reinforcing the provider’s leading position in Gibraltar, in terms of performance, quality of services and value provided to customers.

New u-mee Home fibre broadband is 5x faster, with a speed increase from 100Mbps download/10Mbps upload to 500Mbps download / 50Mbps upload. This bundle also now includes the u-mee TV app for iOS/Android smartphones/tablets, 5x TV recordings in the cloud (previously 3x) and the Talk telephone app for iOS/Android smartphone(s). Customers can thus benefit from low-cost landline calling rates, including free calls to other u-mee residential and Sapphire business subscribers, when making and receiving calls wherever they are in the world (avoiding roaming/international calling rates for themselves and/or another party calling from Gibraltar), whilst benefiting from a local number that is compatible with any SIM or data plan, including from outside Gibraltar.

u-mee Plus exclusively offers Gibraltar’s first ‘symmetric’ residential Internet connection – with speeds increased from 300Mbps download / 30Mbps upload to 500Mbps download / 500Mbps upload, particularly suitable to power-users and for families who upload videos to social media platforms or use cloud backup service(s).

u-mee Plus customers also benefit from TV+Go for 5x users/devices (using iOS/Android smartphones/tablets to watch TV when out-and-about and connected to Wi-Fi or 3G/4G data), 50x cloud TV recordings (previously 10x), 4x additional Talk telephone lines with local numbers (5 in total when combined with main landline) to use with iOS/Android smartphone(s), as well as 500 shared ‘anywhere’ minutes to call any local or international destination. u-mee Plus customers also receive a free upgrade to the fastest u-mee Premium fibre router, with enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities.

u-mee Home is now available for £49/month and u-mee Plus for £69/month – new Home and Plus customers who register by 31/8/2019 can benefit from a special offer, consisting of a free u-mee Starter Pack (normally £95), as well as free installation (normally £225).

Existing u-mee Fibre customers have been offered early upgrade incentives to rewarding them for their loyalty – all customers will be upgraded within 12 months meaning that all u-mee customers will enjoy a minimum of 500Mbps broadband and all the popular u-mee apps that were previously only included with the premium Plus product.

Terms and conditions apply – for more information on the u-mee Home and Plus upgrades, visit u-mee.com

For press enquiries, please contact Daniela (dtanasuica@sapphire.gi or 22241005).