The month of May welcomed two Celebrity ships to the Rock.

Celebrity Infinity, a Millennium Class cruise ship owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises called in to port for the first time on Thursday 9th May 2019, carrying 2168 passengers and 945 crew. The ship was built in Chantiers de L’Atlantique, France in 2000 and has a gross tonnage of 90,940 GT.

Celebrity Infinity has a two storey theatre and two storey dining room. It features speciality res- taurants and an indoor solarium, which has a jetted thalassotherapy pool. The ship’s two outdoor pools have a retreat area, which has covered cabanas.

Celebrity Edge sailed in to port on Tuesday 21st May 2019, making its inaugural visit to Gibraltar. Celebrity Edge is the first Edge class ship operated by Celebrity Cruises. The ship was built at the STX shipyard in France making its first official maiden voyage in December 2018. The ship has a tonnage of 130,818 GT, a length of 306 metres and a double occupancy capacity of 2918 passen- gers.

Featuring the industry’s first Magic Carpet, (i.e. a floating platform) this reaches heights of 13 sto- ries above sea level and has uses, depending on what deck it is stationed at. On deck 2, the Magic Carpet becomes an extension platform when tendering, whilst at the top of the ship it’s trans- formed into a restaurant appropriately called ‘Dinner on the Edge’.

Like with all other inaugurals, there was an exchange of plaques on both cruise ships with their re- spective Captains, and representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Port Authority and local agents Incargo.