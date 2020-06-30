INGREDIENTS

560g canned pineapple

150g desiccated coconut

225g coconut flour

400g light brown sugar

100g caster sugar

120g vegan butter

4tbsp arrowroot powder (or cornflour if you prefer)

1tsp Himalayan salt

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees and line your baking tray with grease proof paper.

2. Drain the can of pineapple and chop the fruit into small pieces.

3. Mix the pineapple, white sugar and arrowroot powder together in a saucepan on a medium heat and stir until the mixture is thick. Set it aside.

4. Mix the light brown sugar and vegan butter together. Once mixed add in the coconut, coconut flour, salt and mix well.

5. Scoop out half of this mixture and place on the baking tray. Flatten it and bake in the oven for six minutes.

6. On to this layer add the pineapple mixture and spread evenly around the tray.

7. Place the final layer of the coconut mixture on top. Do not flatten but do press lightly.

8. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

9. Cool down before cutting into slices.