-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Ministry of Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port wishes to announce as part of the ongoing tender process published earlier this year, the testing of various fully electric buses on Gibraltar’s roads. The Government is actively looking at sustainable alternatives to replace the current fossil-fuelled fleet. Actual testing of technologies currently available in the market are vital to ascertain its true performance given the technical and geographical constraints on Gibraltar’s road network.

The trials began on Wednesday and concluded at the weekend. The trials are being carried out at no cost to the Government.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani said: “I am delighted to announce the next phase of the tendering process, which sees the proposed fully electric buses being vigorously tested throughout Gibraltar. It is exciting to see these environmentally-friendly vehicles on our roads in line with the Government’s commitment to provide a Greener Gibraltar. I must stress when these assessments are concluded this week, these buses have contributed to no air or noise pollution whatsoever. This is the Government’s vision to improve the lives and air quality for all Gibraltarians”.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articlePlatinum Jubilee To Be Marked With Extra Bank Holiday in 2022
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR