Travel Editor for The Independent Visits Gibraltar

Simon Calder in Gibraltar as Gibraltar’s tourism product receives unprecedented media interest.

Simon Calder, travel writer and broadcaster and currently senior travel editor for The Independent newspaper was in Gibraltar for a few days filming and writing for the Independent.

Simon is a leading travel expert and features regularly in the media in the UK. During his short visit Simon was able to experience many aspects of Gibraltar’s tourism product. Simon was also hosted for lunch by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL.

Simon has been to Gibraltar before and on this occasion his work will feature in The Independent.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Simon to Gibraltar and look forward to seeing his impressions of the destination. I am also grateful to His Excellency the Governor for having hosted a lunch for Simon and for kindly inviting me to attend. Gibraltar’s tourism industry has been attracting unprecedented media attention this year. Our unique products and proximity to the UK market has seen a renewed interest in our wonderful Rock. We have no doubt that coverage of this calibre will help the industry to recover in the next few months”.