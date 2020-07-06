The Gibraltar Nature Reserve, Upper Rock tourist attractions are now open, with the exception of the WWII Tunnels that will reopen on Monday 20th July.

IMPORTANT! Please note that masks must be worn at all times by any person entering the Upper Rock attractions.

Hand sanitisers will be provided at each of the entrances, these must be used before entering and leaving.

Opening hours are from 9.30am to 7.15pm, last entry at 6.45pm. The Skywalk opening hours are from 9.00am to 9.00pm (June to September)