Total of eight Gibraltar Bus Company Drivers test positive for COVID-19

As of last Sunday 27 September 2020, a total of eight drivers at the Gibraltar Bus Company have now tested positive for COVID-19. An additional twelve drivers are in self-isolation. The Company will take all steps necessary to maintain services as normal as possible in the coming days.
Gibraltar
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
77 %
1kmh
75 %
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Other Articles
FEBRUARY ISSUE EDITOR’S NOTE
If you’re anything like me (and I hope for your sake you’re not), there has been many a Valentine’s morning spent sobbing into a...
The White Light Theatre
What is the White Light Theatre? White Light Theatre was originally known as 'Buds', a small after-school drama club, founded by Jackie Villa back in...
Property Investment Abroad : Asturias
Some readers may wonder why after so many articles on property investment abroad I have not covered Spain yet. The answer is quite simple:...
BISTRO POINT RESTAURANT NOW OPEN
Celebrating a culinary milestone, The University of Gibraltar has entered into a partnership with the Hunter Group through an agreement that sees the Hunter...