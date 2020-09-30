Total of eight Gibraltar Bus Company Drivers test positive for COVID-19

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
21
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

As of last Sunday 27 September 2020, a total of eight drivers at the Gibraltar Bus Company have now tested positive for COVID-19. An additional twelve drivers are in self-isolation. The Company will take all steps necessary to maintain services as normal as possible in the coming days.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleGibraltar Launches Flu Vaccine Campaign to Protect Community
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR