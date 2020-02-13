Top tier rankings cement ISOLAS’ world-class reputation in Chambers Global Guide

Described as an ‘outstanding full-service firm’, ISOLAS LLP has once again received the top ranking in the newly-published 2020 Chambers Global Guide.

The highly respected legal directory, which ranks law firms and their lawyers based purely on client feedback, has ranked ISOLAS as a Band 1 leading law firm in Gibraltar, with a plethora of fee earners gaining individual rankings.

Recognised for their contributions to the industry, ranked lawyers include ISOLAS’ senior partner Peter Isola, known for his work across financial services, corporate and trust law.

Across the firm’s corporate, commercial and fintech practice, partners Steven Caetano, Joey Garcia and Jonathan Garcia have all been recognised for another year, in addition to partner Christian Hernandez, who has been noted for his work across both the financial services and shipping industries.

While in the firm’s dispute resolution practice, new for 2020 is partner James Montado, joining long-standing partners Samantha Grimes and Mark Isola.

The Chambers Global Guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms in over 190 countries across the world. Chambers’ independent research is conducted by a London-based team of 200+ researchers conducting thousands of interviews in over 20 languages, both by phone and email.

Chambers assesses a full spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.

The impressive set of results follows ISOLAS’ fintech practice also bring ranked by Chambers & Partners as Band 1 earlier this year.

Peter Isola, ISOLAS’ Senior Partner, said: “We are, once again, delighted by these rankings, which serve as further recognition of the great work we undertake for our clients.

“These rankings are a credit to the professionalism and innovation of the whole team, who I would like to thank for their on-going hard work. They are also a testament to the regard in which our clients hold us, and I would like to thank them too, for their continued trust in our services.”