Together Gibraltar’s Social Agenda Meetings

Summer can sometimes be a quiet time in politics. But throughout the month of August, Together Gibraltar have meetings scheduled for under-represented groups and individuals.

Over the past 12 months, they have been promoting grassroots politics through their meetings and campaigns – from education to environmental policy and gender equality to reproductive rights.

At the end of the month, they will hold a public meeting to present their social agenda, which will be the result of the work they have done since their launch, including the meetings in August.

A spokesperson for Togher Gibraltar says: “Our meetings will be a discussion of inequality, discrimination, and strategies for progress. Some members of the community are apathetic or pessimistic about political change. But if you want genuine political change, we have to get active together.”

“The beauty of grassroots politics is that there is no structure or top-down hierarchy. We all do as much as we can to create a new alternative, maintaining independence but collaborating on issues of mutual interest.”

“The abortion debate has been a great catalyst for progressive unity and grassroots cooperation. We have an opportunity to build on this and affect wider areas of our politics.”

The August meetings are scheduled as follows*:

Wednesday 1st August at 6pm – LGBT Rights

Wednesday 8th August at 6pm – Youth

Wednesday 15th August at 6pm – Minority Ethnic Groups

Wednesday 22nd August at 6pm – Social Agenda Public Meeting and Seminar on Community Organising at John Mackintosh Hall Lecture Room

*All meetings at Together Gibraltar HQ (230 Main Street, number 6) unless stated otherwise.