TNP urge HMGoG to implement recycling bins.

In view of the busy summer months ahead, The Nautilus Project are urging GoG to place recycling bins all along Main Street, Irish Town and other side streets.

Both The Island Games and the tourism influx are fast approaching and without a single recycling bin within some of Gibraltar’s busiest streets.

In order to achieve a more sustainable Gibraltar, TNP believe that this small step is well overdue.

It would be a great opportunity to showcase Gibraltar’s growing green credentials to the thousands of athletes and tourists that will be visiting our hometown.