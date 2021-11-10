The Ministry of Culture has announced that due to the uncertainty with the Covid pandemic and keeping to Public Health guidelines in relation to large gatherings in non-ticketed venues, the 64th Three Kings Cavalcade will be postponed until January 2023.

The Ministry of Culture have been liaising with the President of the Three Kings Cavalcade Committee, Eric Abudarham, to see if the event could go ahead. Unfortunately, the very difficult decision needs to be taken once again to postpone the event.

Proceeding with the Cavalcade at this late stage will not allow many organizations to construct floats. Furthermore, and to be consistent with Government events that have been moved to online platforms, including the Christmas Festival of Lights and New Year’s Eve Celebrations, there is a social responsibility not to proceed. We hope that the Three Kings Cavalcade will be able to return bigger than ever in 2023.

Additionally, as cases rise, the Government will need to consider what other events may need to be postponed and what other measures may have to be imposed.