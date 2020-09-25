Three Bus Drivers Test Positive for COVID 19

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
80
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Three bus drivers of the Gibraltar Bus Company have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with the Gibraltar Bus Company. The Contact Tracing Bureau has been in contact with relevant staff members and interviewed them in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self- isolate.

The latest available information is that 6 individuals have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact 111.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleGame Changers Online Event – 29th September
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR